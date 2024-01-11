Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.45% of iShares Global Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of EXI stock opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $106.39 and a one year high of $127.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

