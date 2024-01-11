Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASML opened at $717.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

