Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Buy at Melius Research

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Melius Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $249.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.51. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $251.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,746 shares of company stock worth $46,252,094. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

