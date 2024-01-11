ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.59

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 141754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a report on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.70.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of C$82.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

