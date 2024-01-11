Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,986,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,125 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,674,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

