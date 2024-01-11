Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 205,321 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,116,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,288,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.