Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 205,321 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,116,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,288,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

