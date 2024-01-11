Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,226 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
