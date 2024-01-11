Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after buying an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.