Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.52%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

