Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 132,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VNLA opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $48.45.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

