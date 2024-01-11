Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,933,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,405,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,696,000 after buying an additional 5,103,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,839,000 after buying an additional 4,528,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

