iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.12 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

