Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

