Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 0.9 %

EIX stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

