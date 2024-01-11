Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $265,000 Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 414,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $38.78 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

