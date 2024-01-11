Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,655,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,863,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golar LNG by 222.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,177,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 811,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLNG

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.