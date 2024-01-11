Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stake Lowered by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHG stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

