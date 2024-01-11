2,152 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

