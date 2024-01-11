540 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,372,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XMHQ opened at $88.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $68.69 and a 1 year high of $90.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.