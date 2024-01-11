Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 25,475 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after buying an additional 236,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 1,119,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,929,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,397,000 after buying an additional 2,270,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,808,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,996,000 after buying an additional 635,339 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

