Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

