Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

