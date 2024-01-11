Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEA stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.