Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 16800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

