Cencora (NYSE:COR) Hits New 12-Month High at $213.65

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.65 and last traded at $213.52, with a volume of 941053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.08.

Cencora Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,945.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,377 shares of company stock valued at $261,764,507 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

