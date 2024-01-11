Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.07

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 77318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1519 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
