10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.89 and last traded at $50.48. 1,613,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,492,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,362 shares of company stock worth $1,278,866. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after buying an additional 354,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 460.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

