Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.98

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 2491715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Yum China by 99,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,530,000 after purchasing an additional 295,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

