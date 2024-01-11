iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 485,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 282,081 shares.The stock last traded at $36.90 and had previously closed at $37.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

iRobot Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 446.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after acquiring an additional 680,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,516.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 646,640 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $17,055,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 577.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $8,979,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

