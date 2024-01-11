Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.55

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.55 and last traded at C$41.18, with a volume of 183457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.98.

BDGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.11.

The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.65.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00. In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

