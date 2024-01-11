The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 5.1%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 52,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 87,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The RMR Group

The RMR Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $868.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The RMR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.