William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $6.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.12. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FIVE opened at $191.73 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.62 and a 200-day moving average of $184.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
