Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $341.00 and last traded at $340.19. 4,128,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,741,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.90.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after buying an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

