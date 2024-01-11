RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 455,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 521% from the previous session’s volume of 73,342 shares.The stock last traded at $18.74 and had previously closed at $18.85.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $990.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 1.72% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Featured Stories

