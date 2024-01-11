nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.06

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 447839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,228 shares of company stock valued at $170,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,845,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,398,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

