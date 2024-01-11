Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 1,040,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,060,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 954.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,583 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $23,057,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $21,337,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

