NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 4,073,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,400,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.85.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 367,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 34.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

