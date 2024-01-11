PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 64,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 47,816 shares.The stock last traded at $94.71 and had previously closed at $94.69.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDUR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 123,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

