Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.790-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.0 million-$622.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.7 million.

Veradigm Trading Down 12.4 %

MDRX opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veradigm by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 13,306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veradigm by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,548,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 272,520 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

