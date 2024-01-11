Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.450-$2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of GMED opened at $54.40 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

