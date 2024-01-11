GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.87 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001578 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

