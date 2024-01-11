Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Zumiez Price Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.28 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

