Venus USDC (vUSDC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100.01 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $109.46 million and $100.01 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02292487 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $99,657,584.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

