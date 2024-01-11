Astar (ASTR) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Astar (ASTR) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $861.97 million and approximately $105.40 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,347,827,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,488,441,074 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

