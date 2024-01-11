WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Get WestRock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRK

WestRock Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WestRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.