iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $52.83 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

