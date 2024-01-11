Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $91.48 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

