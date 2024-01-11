Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

SHEL stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

