Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 287,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.