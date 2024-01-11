SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 627 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 980,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after buying an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 159,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

