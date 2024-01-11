Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco increased its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $129.70 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

